2017 Was My Year - Patience Nyarko

Gospel Artist Patience Nyarko the Wafom Kwan hit maker has showed her praises to God almighty for what he did for her last year.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Ixman on Best E-Chart on Best 90.5 Fm in Bogoso, she said, 2017 was a blissful year in my carer with 2 albums which has popular songs like Atigya Ebobooba and Obi Nyanime

The album got me performed on several shows both Ghana and international and Obi Nyanime too is the most popular song in Ghana now

She how ever disagreed with the top 20 songs release by Musiga last year which they said was the most played songs in Ghana with no gospel song on it she challenged the Union’s list, wondering “how the research was done”. Indicating that many radio programmes commence with Gospel songs, She challenged the veracity of the list.

She also stated that even “without research, one can tell gospel songs are played constantly on air.”

Currently Patience Nyarko is promoting her lastest Album which only released today tittle Obi Nyanime which features Brother Sammy and urge all music lovers to grab a copy of her latest album at all musical shops.