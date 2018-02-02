True love Is Not Found On Social Media - Top Nigerian Actor

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has taken to Instagram to educate and inspire the younger generation.

The former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State has noted that true love cannot be easily found on social media and that everyone should be guided so as not to fall into the snare of people with the lies of ‘I love you.’

The actor, who has more than one million followers on Instagram, i n a recent post, said, "If I wasn't the six foot and some more, successful, famous, somewhat good-looking RMD, will you still love me? If not for the level of fame I have achieved and the success tied to my brand will you still scream my name? If I was a middle-aged, gray-bearded, emaciated applicant hoping to be your driver, will you give me a second look?"

"If I was a half-literate Warri boy who said 'Nyam' instead of Yam, "Shorsh" instead of Church and "I chock" instead of "I was shocked", will you not mock and laugh at my speech? If I as RMD, fell on hard times, lost my fame and fortune, became helpless and hopeless, will you show any sympathy? I ask, not because I do not know the answers but so that he that has ears will hear and hopefully learn a thing or maybe, two.

"In your desire to be loved and accepted, it is important to ask ourselves how much of the love and admiration thrown at you are genuine. Know that many do not love you; they love the idea of you.

"It is the same people who sing your praises when you're up, that tear you apart when you stumble, and stomp on you when you fall. Don't let the number of followers you have, the likes and comments on your pictures or the hype fool you, one wrong move and the vultures will swoop down to feast. This is why I appreciate the love but stay super selective when it comes to letting people in. I keep my circle small, in fact, very small.

"I keep my private life, private and thank God for the grace to also keep my public life private. Don't put yourself out there and start crying foul when it blows up in your face and hey, STOP trying to sit with the cool kids, YOU•ARE•THE•COOL•KID!!!! Know this and elevate above the clique mentality. #RMDSaysSo #ElevateWithRMD” he said.