Kumawood Awards Coming Off March 30

The 2016/17 edition of the Kumawood Akoben Film Festival Awards (KAFFA) ceremony will be held in March 30, 2018 in Kumasi, Kumawood Multimedia has announced.

The event has awarded major players, particularly actors and actresses for their contribution towards the growth of the Akan-speaking film industry in the past.

This year's event, according to the organisers, is expected to bring together all the stakeholders in the movie industry on one platform to celebrate the achievement of the industry.

The Kumawood Akoben Film Festival Awards s an annual event to recognise and award the excellence and achievement of actors and actresses, writers, directors, producers, technicians and other personalities in the local film making industry of Ghana.

In the past, stakeholders in the Kumawood industry had expressed their sentiments about how their works were not duly recognised and as such, KAFFA was introduced to honour them.

Popular names such as Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey and Kojo Nkansah (Lil Win) have received awards over the years.

The upcoming awards ceremony has movie icons such as Kwadwo Nkansah, Akrobeto, Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill Lawrence and Akyere Bruwaa leading this year's awards nominations with three nominations each, followed by Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Rose Mensah (Kyeiwaa), Christiana Awuni and Bill Asamoah with two nominations each.