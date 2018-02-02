Court Warns Akosua Adjepong And Her Accuser For 'Fighting' In Court

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered both the accused and the complainant, who are standing trial over ¢105,000 land transaction deal, to desist from verbally assaulting each other anytime they appear in court.

The accused, Akosua Adjepong, the musician and Frank Agyemang a contractor and the complainant Jonas Asamoah to desist from such acts.

The court presided over by Priscilla Dapaah also ordered them to exercise restraint when in court.

The advice came after B.T. Agbalie counsel for Akosua informed the court that Mr Asamoah had been verbally assaulting the two accused whenever they appear before the High and Circuit Courts.

Mr Agbalie further prayed the court to order the prosecution to furnish them with copies of the site plan of the disputed land.

According to him, the said site plan was in a RAV 4 vehicle taken away by the complainant.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo who is prosecuting informed the court that the Police had furnished defence counsels in the matter with all the documents they intend to rely on.

ASP Boafo said the Police did not have any document in their custody because the documents they intend to rely on had been tendered in evidence hence the said site plan was in the custody of the court.

She said counsel should, therefore, apply to the court formally for the site plan.

When sitting resumed, Agyemang’s lawyer who was to cross-examine the complainant was absent. When Agyemang was asked by the court over the whereabouts of his lawyer, Agyemang said he was on his way.

The court after waiting for some minutes informed Agyemang that the next time his lawyer fails to attend court he would be directed to conduct the cross-examination himself.

The matter was therefore adjourned to February 13.

Akosua and her accomplice Agyemang, a businessman, a.k.a. Killer Boss, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and fraudulent transaction of land.

The prosecution said the complainant in the case was a car dealer while Agyemang is a building contractor.

According to Prosecution, in February last year, the businessman who was interested in a parcel of land where he could display his cars for sale contacted Akosua for assistance.

The Prosecution said she told the businessman that she had a plot of land for rent, but the businessman wanted an outright sale.

The prosecution said Akosua later introduced Agyemang to the complainant as her brother, who had one plot of land opposite the West Hills Mall for sale.

The businessman, after inspecting the land expressed interest.

The Prosecution said Akosua assured the complainant that the land was genuine and that Agyemang was the rightful owner.

“They then took the businessman to the Lands Commission, went into one of the offices and came out with someone who confirmed that the land indeed belonged to Agyemang, and upon this, the businessman became convinced,’’ Prosecution said.

Afterwards, the prosecution said, the businessman paid ¢105,000.00 for the land and later gave a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle costing ¢100,000.00 to Agyemang for another plot of land.

“When the complainant went to work on the land, another person came to him claiming ownership of the land with the original documents. He reported the matter to the police leading to Akosua and Agyemang’s arrest.

"Agyemang, through his uncle, has released the vehicle to the police,’’ Prosecution said.

Akosua and Agyemang have pleaded not guilty and on bail in the sum of ¢160,000.00 with three sureties, one of whom is to be justified.