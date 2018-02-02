Sleeping With A Sex Doll Means Sleeping With The Dead - Nigerian Singer

Nigerian singer, producer and songwriter, Samklef has said that sleeping with a sex doll is like sleeping with a dead person.

Recently, a trend broke out all over the world on the sale of sex robots fused with Human Artificial Intelligence which is sold for N800,000.

This development drew reactions from many celebrities and notable Nigerians who took to their social media to air their views on the topic.

DAILYPOST recalls that Wizkid and popular Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo have condemned the emergence of sex dolls.

Reacting, Samklef wrote, “Anybody that can sleep with a sex doll can sleep with a dead person.”