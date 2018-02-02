Zylofon Refuses To Confirm $1.5m, Rolls Royce, House Deal With Shatta Wale

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 will go down in the history of Ghana as one of the most anticipated days in the music industry.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was officially unveiled as the latest signee of the Zylofon Music label at a ceremony at the company's headquarters at East Legon in Accra. Fans of the dancehall artiste trooped to the premises of Zylofon Media to witness the historic music deal.

What started as a rumour on social media had finally proven to be true even though Head of Communications for Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah had dismissed the rumours on several platforms.

It was reported that Zylofon Music had offered the 'Freedom' hit maker a whooping sum of $1.5 million together with a house and a Rolls Royce car as signing fee.

At the unveiling ceremony, Samuel Atoubi Baah stressed that the three-year contract included a non-disclosure clause which prevents both parties from giving details of the deal.

"I can tell you that two parties have agreed that whatever that was agreed in the contract remains there. The rumors you heard did not come from us. Zylofon media agrees with the terms Shatta Wale brought on board as well as Shatta Wale agrees to the terms Zylofon Media brought on board," he said.

Though both parties have agreed to the confidentiality clause, Shatta Wale's remarks after the announcement give an indication that he has been instructed to avoid public utterances and rants that might tarnish the image of Zylofon Media.

The artiste stated that perceptions that he can never be guided and managed due to his stubborn character, will be proven wrong.

Shatta Wale mentioned that he will obey all provisions listed in the contract.

Zylofon Media will take charge of the overall management of the music act including the marketing and distribution of his music.

He joins Stonebwoy, Becca, Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar and Obibinii on the label owned by Ghanaian millionaire, Nana Appiah Mensah.