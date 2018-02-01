Myjoyonline.com presents poetry corner every Thursday for your delight.
Today's poem is titled 'A former life' written by Charles Baudelaire.
Thursday Poetry Corner: A former life
A Former Life
LONG since, I lived beneath vast porticoes,
By many ocean-sunsets tinged and fired,
Where mighty pillars, in majestic rows,
Seemed like basaltic caves when day expired.
The rolling surge that mirrored all the skies
Mingled its music, turbulent and rich,
Solemn and mystic, with the colours which
The setting sun reflected in my eyes.
And there I lived amid voluptuous calms,
In splendours of blue sky and wandering wave,
Tended by many a naked, perfumed slave,
Who fanned my languid brow with waving palms.
They were my slaves--the only care they had
To know what secret grief had made me sad.
Biography of the poet:
Charles Baudelaire , in full Charles -Pierre Baudelaire , ( born April 9, 1821, Paris, France—died August 31, 1867, Paris), French poet, translator, and literary and art critic whose reputation rests primarily on Les Fleurs du mal (1857; The Flowers of Evil), which was perhaps the most important and influential poetry
Your poem could also be featured. Just send them to [email protected]