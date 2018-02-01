Thursday Poetry Corner: A former life

Myjoyonline.com presents poetry corner every Thursday for your delight.

Today's poem is titled 'A former life' written by Charles Baudelaire.

A Former Life

LONG since, I lived beneath vast porticoes,

By many ocean-sunsets tinged and fired,

Where mighty pillars, in majestic rows,

Seemed like basaltic caves when day expired.

The rolling surge that mirrored all the skies

Mingled its music, turbulent and rich,

Solemn and mystic, with the colours which

The setting sun reflected in my eyes.

And there I lived amid voluptuous calms,

In splendours of blue sky and wandering wave,

Tended by many a naked, perfumed slave,

Who fanned my languid brow with waving palms.

They were my slaves--the only care they had

To know what secret grief had made me sad.

Biography of the poet:

Charles Baudelaire , in full Charles -Pierre Baudelaire , ( born April 9, 1821, Paris, France—died August 31, 1867, Paris), French poet, translator, and literary and art critic whose reputation rests primarily on Les Fleurs du mal (1857; The Flowers of Evil), which was perhaps the most important and influential poetry

