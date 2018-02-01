What I Want In A Lady Is Simple - Highlife Legend Bessa Simons Reveals

“Beautiful, hardworking, smart, kind” are some of the virtues some men would list as requirements their potential wives should possess.

However for veteran highlife musician Bessa Simons, she only needs to have “nice clean hair’.

The musician, who has remained single since the demise of his wife about 10 years ago, revealed on Drive Time with Lexis Bill on Monday, he was ready to settle down if he found someone.

When asked by Lexis Bill what his preferences were, he was quick to say ‘clean and nice hair’.

The ‘Awow Yi’ hit maker though having made these comments on a lighter note revealed he was particular about the condition of the hair of his ladies.

He said he didn’t mind weaves, or any other hair style for that matter, “so far as it is clean.”

He insisted “not itchy hair, or that kind of thing.”