Shatta Wale's Career May Fail At Zylofon Media - Entertainment Pundit Predicts

Entertainment critic Ola Michaels believes that, new Zylofon signee, Shatta Wale’s career may be stifled if the record label’s policies do not suit the musician’s personality.

On Wednesday, at the headquarters of Zylofon Media, controversial dancehall act Shatta Wale was signed on to the record label for three years with undisclosed contract details.

As many have expressed mixed reactions over the signing. While some described it as a good deal, others have expressed disappointment and worry.

Ola Michaels, speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, argued that, some artistes thrive as individuals and shrink when they pitch camps with record label giants, and Shatta’s case may not be any different if Zylofon does not have appropriate record label policies.

“Sometimes you can be so successful as an ‘individual’ record label owner, but when you join a major record label, the dynamics change….I do not know the brand policy of Zylofon. I don’t know how they are going to marry theirs with Shatta’s. I don’t know how they are going to manage the exuberance of Shatta.I don’t know if they are going to skew their policies to befit what Shatta is,” he argued.

The controversial film producer also predicted that in a few months issues may arise between the Head of Artiste and Repertoire, Bulldog and Shatta Wale over the attitudes of the latter.

“Take it from me today, maybe in three months to come, Bulldog and Shatta will begin to have issues; if they’ve not started having it already,” he said.

He believes “those issues will arise from the attitude (of Shatta). Fans propelling you to do stuff, company says no, we don’t do our stuff this way.”