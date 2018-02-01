I Am A Happy Man Again - Bulldog Declares After Being Declared Innocent Of Fennec's Murder

“I am 100% again!!” these were the words of Lawrence Asiamah, Hanson popularly known as Bulldog after the Accra Central District Court discharged him of the alleged murder of Fennec Okyere.

Bulldog was arrested in May 2014 after investigations by the Homicide Unit of the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) pointed to him as the prime suspect of the Murder of Kwaw Kesse's manager Fennec Okyre.

According to Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigations Department, ASP Joseph Darkwah, investigations established that Bulldog had issued numerous death threats on the life of Fennec Okyere.

But after years of battling the issue in court, the Accra Central District Court has discharged Bulldog over the alleged murder of Fennec Okyere.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Bulldog, who is also the Artiste & Repertoire (A&R) Manager for Zylofon Music, recounted how he felt after the court's ruling.

“...I am 100% again. Yesterday when I left the court, I cried the whole time on my way to the office. I did not know whether they were tears of joy or tears I should have shed for what I had gone through. I feel like a new person. I feel like some weight has been taken off me...,” he said

Fennec Okyere was killed at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road, Accra on Thursday, March 13 by unknown assailants. He died at age 31.