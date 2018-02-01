‘Bulldog Is Innocent’: Court Acquits And Discharges Bulldog Over Fennec Okyere’s Alleged Murder

CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment and prime suspect in the alleged murder of Fennec Okyere, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, has been and acquitted and discharged in the case.

Bulldog was handed his freedom on Wednesday, January 31, during the final court date of the case which has been running for over three years.

The trial judge, acting on the recommendation of the Attorney General’s department, freed the well known music executive.

Okyere, then manager of Kwaw Kese, was killed at his home at Spintex in Accra.

Bulldog has since been standing trial for the murder but has always maintained his innocence

After the verdict, he took to social media to jubilate.

“IN HIS OWN TIME HE MAKETH EVERYTHING BEAUTIFUL… A legal tussle for close to four years finally came to a beautiful end yesterday 31st of January…

“Thanks to my FAMILY… MY FRIENDS… MY LAWYERS… ACQUAINTANCES AND EVERYONE for prayers and support…Thank God for taking my through this experience and strengthening me through the process…” he wrote.

Rap star Emmanuel Botchwey, aka Kwaw, has been calling for justice for his murdered boss all this while and blaming the Ghana Police Service for their incompetence.

Seems that justice might never come for him and for Fennec’s family.