Kwabena Kwabena Billed To Headline ‘Odo Concert’ In Kumasi

Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena has been invited to perform at this year's edition of a musical concert dubbed 'Odo Concert' on Saturday, February 10 at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi.

He will rock the audience with great love tunes from his old and current albums.

A versatile singer and songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena burst onto the scene over a decade ago with his hit song 'Aso', a classic highlife style that virtually worked its way into the hearts of music fans in the country and beyond.

As the headline artiste, Kwabena Kwabena will mount the stage alongside other artistes like Adina and King Promise.

He is expected to play tunes from his album 'Daakye' and other hit songs such as 'Ka Kyere Me', 'Trodom', 'Adea Waye Me', 'Fakye Me', 'Me Ne Woa', among others.

The Miklin Hotel is expected to be filled with expectant music lovers who will witness the best from these carefully selected artistes, whose live musical performances over the years have held many audiences spellbound.

According to the organisers, the event which is a pre-Valentine's Day party to entertain music fans will be an annual event that will feature top Ghanaian highlife artistes, both old and new.

Fans who will attend the event will be offered the rare opportunity to not only interact with the artistes during the show, but also request songs of their choice to be performed live by the artistes on stage.