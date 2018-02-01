Nominations for VGMA 2018 Ends

Checks from Charter-House Productions Limited, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards indicate that nominations for this year's edition of the Awards has ended.

The Ghana Music Awards is an Awards scheme designed to recognize , celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the Entertainment Industry.

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, since its inception in 2000 has grown to become the biggest event on the Ghanaian Entertainment Calendar.

Early this year, the organizers of the awards called on Interested stakeholders to pick up nomination forms from their offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited, partner radio and TV stations or download from www.ghanamusicawards.com before 31st January.

Head of Communications for Charter House,, George Quaye mentioned to Attractivenustapha.com in an interview that they have received more nominations this year than some previous years .

Again he added that , anyone who has not submitted his or her work might not be nominated .

" if you didn't submit your work or we didn't get your work through research then you won't be nominated", he added .

George Quaye also said that an official release and a press conference will be called soon to communicate and answer all the questions and issues that need further explanation.

The 19th Ghana Music Awards Festival is sponsored by Vodafone.

Attractivemustapha.com