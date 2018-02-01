Shatta Wale Joins Zylofon Music On A Three Year Deal

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Multimedia Entertainment Company, Zylofon Music have signed a three year management deal after days of rumors.

The ‘Kakai’ hit maker was officially unveiled as a member of the Zylofon family yesterday at a short ceremony held at the head office of Zylofon Media at East Legon in Accra, after both parties (Shatta and Zylofon) agreed to terms of the contract.

The contract covers his recordings, sales, marketing and distribution, wardrobe, promotion etc. of the Shatta Movement brand.

In his speech, Shatta Wale said joining a record label like Zylofon Music was a dream come true as he envisage the deal was a step in the right direction in his career.

“It has always been my dream for ten years now to get under a record label, and I’ve been telling my fans we have been looking for someone who has the will-power to really sell this Shatta Movement (SM) journey”.

The 2014 VGMA artiste of the year also expressed readiness to work with artistes like Stonebwoy, Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar, Obibini and Becca who are on the Zylofon Music record label.

Zylofon Music is a subsidiary of Zylofon Media Company Limited. A limited liability company duly registered and incorporated in Ghana by the company’s Act of 1963 (ACT 179).

(Shatta’s Speech at his unveiling ceremony)

We are a multimedia entertainment company established to supply profitable, acceptable, audio and visual entertainment to diverse domestic and international consumers.

The company is committed to professionally produce impeccable creative artworks that would be domestically edible and to transcends borders, as we firmly believe that, quality edible artworks can be produced without lowering societal moral standards in a quest for commercial appeal.

(Shatta’s arrival at his unveiling ceremony)