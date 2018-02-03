These Are 4 Mouth-watering Benefits Shatta Wale Is Raking From His Zylofon Media deal

Dancehall King Shatta Wale and Zylofon Music, a subsidiary of Zylofon Media have finally sealed a deal to have Shatta as the latest artiste of the record label for a period of three years.

The deal was finalised with the official unveiling of the 33-year-old who is known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. at the East Legon headquarters of Zylofon Media on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Shatta Wale joins artistes like Stonebwoy, Becca, Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar and Obinini as label mates.

Though the deal is said to be mouthwatering, especially for Shatta Wale, details have been scanty and Wednesday's press conference did not reveal much except that the contract was got to last for three years.

But here are 4 of the benefits Shatta is getting from his new music deal.

1. Shatta Wale is pocketing $1.5 million Reports suggest that Shatta Wale received a signing on fee of $1.5 million which converts into over GH 6 million.

Though the press conference did not confirm these reports, it did not say the reports were false it. The Communications Manager of Zylofon Media, Sammy Baah 'Flex' who chose to address the reports failed to deny it except to say that "it did not come from us".

We are left with no option than to go with the reports. If it turns out as true, Shatta Wale will become the highest signed Ghanaian musician so far and some industry players believe he deserves more.

2. There is an added incentive of a luxury car and a house Apart from the signing on fee, Shatta Wale will also reportedly receive a luxury car and a house at a yet to be disclosed location he will occupy for the duration of the contract.

Though the press conference also failed to address these reports, an Instagram post by Zylofon CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, seem to have confirmed the luxury car car part as his post suggested Shatta Wale will be getting a brand new Rolls-Royce Phantom estimated to cost about $450,000 (over GHC 2 million).

It is however, not yet known if the car will be his for keeps or will be returned should he decide to leave Zylofon.

3. Management (Reunion with Bulldog) Shatta Wale, for his time as a Zylofon artiste, will be solely managed by the outfit.

From now on, everything Shatta Wale is Zylofon and everything Zylofon is Shatta Wale was how Sammy Flex put it at the press conference.

This will only be beneficial to Shatta Wale as the expected reunion with his former manager, Bulldog will definitely.

There is no doubt about the role played by Bulldog in making Shatta Wale a powerhouse and the 33-year-old musician recognised this when he said he was happy that he was going to work with Bulldog again.

It is not yet known what will become of his current management but if Shatta is to take Africa and the world by storm, he will need to be managed very professionally and there is no better place in Ghana currently than Zylofon.

4. Better audio/video production Shatta Wale's work ethic is unquestionable. Even with all his popularity in the last five years, he still releases more songs than any other artiste in Ghana.

Indeed, he released over 100 songs for each of the last two years. The beats for many of these songs were produced by Shatta Wale himself. But the quality of his songs have often been criticised especially the videos that come with some of them.

With the resources he will be coming into at Zylofon, the quality of his music is expected to vastly improve.

The Zylofon deal is definitely a win for Shatta Wale and he can shut up his critics if he is able to abide by the terms of his contract.