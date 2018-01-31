'Scared' Hiplife Musician Makes U-turn On Earlier Comments That Songs By Sarkodie & Shatta Wale Should Not Be Played

Rapper Koo Ntakra has rubbished reports circulating in the media that he wants a ban placed on Sarkodie and Shatta Wale’s songs.

The young rapper had, in a report pleaded with the media, especially Television and Radio presenters to concentrate on promoting up and coming artistes by playing their songs.

“Stop playing songs from Sarkodie and Shatta Wale and play songs by up and coming artistes,” he said.

Koo Ntakra further stated that the young artistes have meaningful lyrics in their songs compared to others who just make noise.

“The young artistes will be responsible for entertainment in the future when the likes of Sarkodie and the rest are no more”, he added.

But speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Koo Ntakra said ‘I haven’t said they shouldn’t play anyone’s song. Sarkodie and Shatta Wale paved the way.’

According to Ntakra, the only demand he made was that ‘it’s about time we paid attention to the songs of up and coming musicians.’

He explained that, due to lack of airplay, most of the ‘underground’ musicians find it difficult to gain recognition and come into the public limelight.

The ‘Obaatan’ hitmaker advised musicians to write and produced songs that can stand the test of time.

“Someone might say what I am saying is true or not. It is really hard for the upcoming artiste. It is due to lack of airplay that is why people will say I don’t have a basis for my song. For me I think if you listen to my songs, it will stand the test of time…” he said to Andy Dosty.