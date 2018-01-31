Government's Plan To Launch Agya Koo TV; Daddy Lumba TV, Is 'Dubious'– Bulldog Alleges

Controversial entertainment critic and Artiste Manager, Bulldog, says the Ministry of Tourism’s plan to launch Agya Koo TV and Daddy Lumba TV is a clear reward for the two personalities for campaigning for the NPP.

The launch of the platforms, which will run on mobile phones, was made known by Catherine Afeku, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture when she addressed the media at a Meet the Press event at the Information Ministry on Monday.

Commenting on the announcement by the minister on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM Tuesday, Bulldog, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, described the move, which the ministry says is to promote local content, as “sad and unfair”.

According to him, he couldn’t understand why the television and music channels couldn’t be launched to promote the whole movie and music industry but it is being limited to the two industry players, a move he says is likely to create controversy.

The two, Agya Koo and Daddy Lumba, declared their support and campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run up to the 2016 elections.

He added that "clearly, we have Kumawood. Why won’t you do Kumawood TV? We pride ourselves in highlife so why not highlife and hiplife TV? I don’t understand where these ideas are from. They have shown us that there is a reward in supporting political parties…”.

Bulldog stressed that it will be very difficult to telecast movies or content of other actors and musicians through the Agya Koo and Daddy Lumba branded TVs.

“Why won’t you say Ghanaian Music TV and Ghanaian Movie TV? So, now Agya Koo is the icon of movies? Where are the people who came before Lumba? You expect Kojo Antwi to go on Daddy Lumba TV? It is sad. And this is the mother speaking. Tourism TV makes sense but for Agya Koo TV, Daddy Lumba TV, how…?” Bulldog told host Andy Dosty.