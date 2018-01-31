John Dumelo Adjudged Most Powerful Ghanaian On Social Media - Report

Actor John Dumelo has made the list of top 10 celebrities on social media according to the 2017 African Social Media Power Report.

American singer, songwriter, businessman, record producer and actor of Senegalese descent, Akon and Cameroonian professional footballer, Sanuel Eto'o were the two most followed Africans on the social media channels.

Other celebrities who made the list were Ivorian forward Didier Drogba and Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah in that order.

The report which was compiled by Nigeria-based sports communication company, CampsBay Media revealed the popular actor was the highest followed on Facebook in 2017.

John Dumelo born 3 February 1984, is a Ghanaian actor. He was nominated for categories Most Promising Actor and Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 6th and 7th Africa Movie Academy Awards respectively.

On 1 April 2014, he became the first Ghanaian citizen to hit a million likes on Facebook

Dumelo attended Christ the King School in Accra for his basic education. He started out as a child actor in the early 90s in a movie called Baby Thief.

He had his secondary education at Achimota School and further studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where he studied Civil Engineering.

John Dumelo took to his Instagram page to celebrate the report:

The list below shows the top 10 in the Facebook category:

Glad be part of the top 10 African celebrities with the highest following on Facebook! Thanks guys!!!!

A post shared by John Dumelo (@johndumelo1) on Jan 30, 2018 at 5:35am PST