Tourism Minister Endorses TV3’s Drama Series ‘Sadia’

Minister of Tourism & Creative Arts, Catherine Abelema Afeku, has endorsed TV3's latest drama series Sadia, which is aired on every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00pm.

According to the minister, “The quality is good, I urge you to see it, and it is well scripted with a tight plot and a creative cast in the hands of a very creative director who is local.”

The minister, however, encouraged the entire Ghanaian populace to watch the television series as the country gears towards promoting local content on television.

The minister, who was speaking at the 'Meet The Press' series, commended the management of TV3 and Media General for its contribution towards the promotion of local content.

“Media General has done something that deserves the applause: the series Sadia which started airing on TV3 a few weeks ago is one of the answers to drown the telenovelas because it is a competitive global village that we are and live in,” she said.

Madam Afeku stated that there was the need to encourage media houses and local production houses to churn out content which projects Ghana and its tourism potentials.

Sadia is a story that embraces all aspects of the Ghanaian, highlighting issues of family, rural-urban migration and many other social issues.

It embodies the rich Ghanaian culture and uses languages from different parts of the country to tell a compelling Ghanaian story.

The drama series tells the story of the everyday Ghanaian with its unique plot and cast.