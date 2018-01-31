Ebony Lands Juicy Deal With Kasapreko As Brand Ambassador Hi5 Chocomalt

Ebony has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Hi5 Choco Malt.

The Choco Malt is a new brand among many non-alcoholic drinks of Kasapreko.

Though the details of the deal have not been made public, Modern Ghana Entertainment believes that it is mouth-watering and definetely Ebony is going to rake in much cash from it.

Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, Ebony is expected to use her brand, music and live shows to promote and market the Hi5 Choco Malt beverage.

Ebony hit the music scene in 2015 with her first single "Dancefloor".

But it was in 2016 that she gained wide attention following her release of "Kupe" which gained massive airplay nationwide.

She has since dropped other hit tunes including Sponsor, Date Your Father, Hustle and Maame HW3.

Through her good music and creative works, Ebony has found her way into the hearts of Ghanaian music lovers.

The 'Maame Hwɛ' hitmaker expressed her gratitude to Kasapreko Company Limited for choosing her as a brand icon.

She also pledged to work diligently to promote the success of Hi5 Choco Malt and other products of Kasapreko Company Limited.

She also assured the company that they will not regret in choosing her as the brand ambassador for Hi5 Choco Malt.