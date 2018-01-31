Nana Boroo Returns With ‘Broken Heart’ Featuring Sarkodie

Nana Boroo has announced his presence again in the music scene with a new single titled 'Broken Heart' featuring Sarkodie.

The hiplife artiste, who won VGMA's most popular song of the year 2011 with his hit song 'Aha Aye De', has been off the scene for some years working on a number of projects, as well as working on collaborations with some top Ghanaian and African artistes.

According to his management team, the song will be released officially by the close of this week and will be available worldwide on major international music digital stores and streaming platforms.

Nana Boroo’s songs made a huge impact on the Ghanaian music scene early 2010, with hit songs such as 'Ahayede', 'Kotofa', 'Be My Honey' and others.

His music was selected as the official music from Ghana for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He has performed on many platforms, including the launch of 2010 World Cup in Ghana at the Ghana Music Awards.

He has performed on a number of local and international musical platforms like the Haiti Concert, Joy FM Old School Reunion, Ghana Party In The Park-UK among others.