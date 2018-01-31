Most Critics Of MUSIGA Are Ignorant - Bessa Simons Fires

Vice President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons has described critics of the organisation as ignorant of its roles.

The organisation has over the years come under heavy criticism, for not being able to efficiently seek the welfare of its members.

Many have accused the current leaders of not achieving anything under their tenure and mismanaging funds.

However, Bessa Simons speaking to Lexis Bill on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM on Tuesday, insisted most of the criticisms come from people who do not have the facts and who know nothing about the union's achievements.

“Most people don’t know what goes on at MUSIGA. Most of the people who are saying different kinds of things, don’t have the facts,” he said.

According to the highlife legend, critics would understand functions of the union better, if they knew the structures and procedures it functioned with.

He told Lexis Bill, “they think that this should happen at MUSIGA, and it’s not happening so MUSIGA is doing anything, but MUSIGA operates differently from what people think.”

He stressed that, most of the critics are those who do not partake in activities of the organisation, including attending scheduled meetings, registering, and paying dues.

“If you are not a member, because you don’t come to meetings, you don’t pay your dues, so you don’t know what’s going on at MUSIGA,” Bessa Simons stated arguing that "MUSIGA has done well".