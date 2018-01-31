Ophelia Nyantakyi Laments 'Neglect' In Music Industry Despite 20 Years Of Music

Gospel musician, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, formerly known as Ophelia Nyantekyi, has claimed stardom breeds confusion in marriages and relationships.

She told Franky 5 on 'This is Gospel' on Hitz FM, that within her 20 years in the limelight as a gospel artiste, she has come to the conclusion that being a public figure can ruin one’s marriage or relationship.

According to her, it is sometimes difficult to keep up with activities at home because of her busy schedules.

Abena, however, had some advice for couples who find themselves in such situations.

Married couples should take time to know and understand the jobs of each other, she counseled.

The veteran musician, however, lamented not being recognised officially in Ghana despite her 20 years in the industry.

Also, a fashion designer, Abena Serwaa's hit song 'Dadadaa' released in 2008 was nominated for the ‘Gospel Song of the Year’ category at the Ghana Music Awards in 2009 but she lost it out to colleague Nii Okai.