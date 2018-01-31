‘Manhood’ Court Case Destroying My Career − Wisa Gried Cries

Wisa

Controversial hiplife artiste Wisa Gried has opened up rather sorrowfully on how his frequenting of the courts has affected his music career.

It has been two years of back and forth at the courts following the widely condemned display of his manhood on stage in 2015 at the 'Decemba 2 Rememba' concert.

In an interview on Showbiz927 hosted by Miriam Osei Agyemang on 3FM 92.7, the singer confessed how the court case has taken a toll on his music career.

He revealed that since the incident, he has been going to court at least twice in every month, an activity that has proven to be his bane.

According to him, he has been keeping a cool head to prevent a public inquisition, but within him he is discontented.

Wisa admitted that the situation has been a major setback, taking almost all his time. He added that he sometimes has to cancel shows to meet court dates.

He revealed during the interview that before the incident, he had a number of shows lined up both locally and overseas, as well as huge endorsement and advertisement deals with big companies like Kasapreko, among others, which got cancelled due to the incident and his longstanding battle with the law.