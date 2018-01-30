Ghanaians Would Soon Forget Shatta Wale’s ‘Freedom’ When I Release My Next Song – Wisa Boasts

Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Eugene Ashie popularly known as Wisa Greid has said he intends to produce a new song which will be more hit and popular than Shatta Wale’s “Freedom” song.

The Hiplife artiste promises that the song will touch the soul of Ghanaians even more than what Shatta Wale ‘Freedom’ and Ebony songs is currently doing.

He made this known to Dan Kwasi Prince on the Daily View Gh showbiz.

Wisa will release his brand new 2018 song ‘Mama k3 Dada’ within next February, which was produce by Ghana finest music maker Deejay Breezy.

He used the opportunity to thank his fans who have been loyal to him since he started the journey to make it big in the music industry and watch out for this new coming song.