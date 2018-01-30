Fayastone - Zanzibar ft Medikal (Official Video)

Lyon Music Empire presents you this piece, titled 'Zanzibar' by Fayastone.

This song features Medikal on second verse. 'Zanzibar' is a coastal area in Tanzania(Africa), throughout the year, expats and others pass through to catch some breeze and relax from their stress.

There is obviously no night in Zanzibar without a 'turn-up'.

This song depicts a fictional Zanzibar where almost everyone wants to go and relax, catch some vibe and meet new people.

This song depicts a fictional Zanzibar where almost everyone wants to go and relax, catch some vibe and meet new people. The song was produced by Yo Figg, the video was directed by Yaw Skyface.

(Audio) soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/lyonmusicempire/fayastone-zanzibar-prod-by-yo_figg

Video:

