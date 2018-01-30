Tammy Sisters Ready To Take The Gospel Music Industry By Storm

Tammy Sisters is a duo made up of multi- talented twin singers, Abigail and Rebecca Nyarkoh Nketia.

They are identical twins who were both blessed with an artistic talent at birth.

While each artist has her own style and gift, they combine their talents to form a perfect duo and together they form the 'Tammy Sisters'.

In this song, they express their heartfelt gratitude to God who has kept them alive till today.

According to Junior, there came a time in their life when every happening and even prophecies indicated that they were marked for death.

This made them run to a prayer grounds of one of their church branches, Christ Apostolic Church.

Tammy Senior is a midwife by profession whiles Tammy Junior is a Staff Nurse by profession.

The incredible just released their debut single titled "Mo kɔ Aseda a", a song dear to them so much.

This was when the duo came with this song and three others "Kae wo mobrohu", "Mensuro" and "Sɔre". These powerful songs and several others are yet to be released.

"Mo kɔ Aseda a" http://www.reverbnation.com/open_graph/song/29137363