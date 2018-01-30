modernghana logo

9 hours ago | Music News

Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) Drops Amina

David Mawuli
Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth has finally released “Amina” – his first solo single of the year 2018.

Amina” is a slow-tempo Afrobeats jam which seeks to unite and bridge the gap between African religions especially Christians and Muslims.

Inter-religious marriage is one of the biggest problems facing African homes since every religion has its strict doctrines and wouldn’t sacrifice for another.

And, this song produced by Parisbeatz seems to do the magic.

Download, listen and share your thoughts with us.
Soundcloud link: https://soundcloud.com/david-mawuli/ahkan-ruff-n-smooth-amina-prod-by-parisbeatz

