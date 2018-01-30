Ace DJ Hacker Jp - Undisputed Roll Up Mixtape

The Glo Music Presents The Balogun Of All Nigerian DJs, Ace DJ Hacker Jp on their first Official Mixtape after signing with Glo Music last week.

The mixtape titled: "Undisputed Roll Up Mix" which features original and remixes from artists such as Reekado Banks, Olamide, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, 2Baba, Flavour & Many more.

Ace DJ Hacker Jp continues to turn out high quality House mixes, remixes and original tunes, look out for more from Nigeria’s Hottest House/Dance Music DJ.

TRACK LISTING

Seriki / K-Solo / SlimCase - Intro

DJ ECool Ft Davido - Ada

JuniorBoy Ft Oritse Femi - Fear God

DJ Cuppy Ft Tekno - Green Light

Davido - FIA

Reekado Banks Ft Tiwa Savage & Fiokee - Like

Mayorkun - Che Che

Tiwa Savage Ft Wizkid - Ma Lo

Kiss Daniel - Yeba

YQ Jubril - Gbanjo

JuniorBoy - My Prayer

HarrySong - Record Of Lyfe

Tekno - Samantha

Phyno Ft 2 Baba & Flavour - Okpeke

Wizkid Ft Future - Everytime

Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya - Bend It Over

Lil Kesh - Baby Favour

DJ Spinall Ft Mr Eazi - Calm Down

Wande Coal - Maradona (Cover)

Niniola - Maradona

DJ Malvado - Zenze Remix

Heavy K Ft Professor & Uhuru - DiMotion Rmx

Selebobo - Zamina

Yemex Ft Mahoota - CypriGold Remix

DJ Ganyani Ft FB - Xibugu

DJ Cleo - Sizohlangana Ku Facebook

DJ Real Ft 2T Boyz & Leo Dee - Scratch & Win

Jayslink - Ashomunla

IVOIRMIXDJ.Com - A Quelle Heure Acte 2

Dre San - Ijo Ope Inst

Dre San - Ijo Ope

Tiphyz - Osunm' loud

DJ Sidez Ft Slimcase & Masta T - Oshozondi

Mr Real Ft Idowest & Obadice - Legbegbe

Idowest Ft Slimcase - Shepeteri

Seriki / K-Solo / Yung 6ix / Isolate - Outro

DOWNLOAD

http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/h2l4bdigsohs/hulkshare.mp3?d=1

DOWNLOAD

https://cloudup.com/files/iOuW7WfOUxs/download