The Glo Music Presents The Balogun Of All Nigerian DJs, Ace DJ Hacker Jp on their first Official Mixtape after signing with Glo Music last week.
The mixtape titled: "Undisputed Roll Up Mix" which features original and remixes from artists such as Reekado Banks, Olamide, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, 2Baba, Flavour & Many more.
Ace DJ Hacker Jp continues to turn out high quality House mixes, remixes and original tunes, look out for more from Nigeria’s Hottest House/Dance Music DJ.
Ace DJ Hacker Jp - Undisputed Roll Up Mixtape
TRACK LISTING
Seriki / K-Solo / SlimCase - Intro
DJ ECool Ft Davido - Ada
JuniorBoy Ft Oritse Femi - Fear God
DJ Cuppy Ft Tekno - Green Light
Davido - FIA
Reekado Banks Ft Tiwa Savage & Fiokee - Like
Mayorkun - Che Che
Tiwa Savage Ft Wizkid - Ma Lo
Kiss Daniel - Yeba
YQ Jubril - Gbanjo
JuniorBoy - My Prayer
HarrySong - Record Of Lyfe
Tekno - Samantha
Phyno Ft 2 Baba & Flavour - Okpeke
Wizkid Ft Future - Everytime
Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya - Bend It Over
Lil Kesh - Baby Favour
DJ Spinall Ft Mr Eazi - Calm Down
Wande Coal - Maradona (Cover)
Niniola - Maradona
DJ Malvado - Zenze Remix
Heavy K Ft Professor & Uhuru - DiMotion Rmx
Selebobo - Zamina
Yemex Ft Mahoota - CypriGold Remix
DJ Ganyani Ft FB - Xibugu
DJ Cleo - Sizohlangana Ku Facebook
DJ Real Ft 2T Boyz & Leo Dee - Scratch & Win
Jayslink - Ashomunla
IVOIRMIXDJ.Com - A Quelle Heure Acte 2
Dre San - Ijo Ope Inst
Dre San - Ijo Ope
Tiphyz - Osunm' loud
DJ Sidez Ft Slimcase & Masta T - Oshozondi
Mr Real Ft Idowest & Obadice - Legbegbe
Idowest Ft Slimcase - Shepeteri
Seriki / K-Solo / Yung 6ix / Isolate - Outro
DOWNLOAD
http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/h2l4bdigsohs/hulkshare.mp3?d=1
https://cloudup.com/files/iOuW7WfOUxs/download