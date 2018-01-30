Hannah - ‘Love U Lord’

Famous Nigerian fast rising female gospel artist, Hannah, has released another powerful gospel song titled: “Love U Lord”.

She uses this song to express her gratitude to God for his love for her and her family.

Hannah is a native of Nsukka In Enugu State.

She is a member of Believers Love world (BLW)A.k.A "Christ Embassy".

The song is produced, mix and mastered by Mr kenny.

