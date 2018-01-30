Famous Nigerian fast rising female gospel artist, Hannah, has released another powerful gospel song titled: “Love U Lord”. She uses this song to...
Hannah - ‘Love U Lord’
Famous Nigerian fast rising female gospel artist, Hannah, has released another powerful gospel song titled: “Love U Lord”.
She uses this song to express her gratitude to God for his love for her and her family.
Hannah is a native of Nsukka In Enugu State.
She is a member of Believers Love world (BLW)A.k.A "Christ Embassy".
The song is produced, mix and mastered by Mr kenny.
Download, get inspired and share.
DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK:
https://cloudup.com/files/iJ-dK3btjCj/download