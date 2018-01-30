Joy Dadi Bitters Rocks High Way Joint

Joy Dadi Bitters and Adom FM last Friday hosted an event dubbed 'Efiada Mbosuo' at the High Way Joint located at the Tetegu Junction near Weija in Accra to entertain Joy Dadi customers and music fans.

The event formed part of activities lined up by Joy Industries, producers of Joy Dadi Bitters, Joy Twedee Ginger, Joy Dadi Lemon, among others, to entertain its customers every weekend.

The much-hyped event provided music fans and Joy Dadi customers with good entertainment, free Joy Dadi, Joy Twedee Ginger and good music.

Patrons who attended the event also enjoyed indigenous meals like 'banku' and tilapia, 'fufu' with groundnut soup and others.

The event brought together people from all walks of life to have an experience of Joy Dadi Bitters and other products from Joy Industries.

Fans who attended the event were treated to great music from DJ Papa Bill of Adom FM, Mike Gizo of Hitz FM, Isaac Owusu Ansah (OPD of Adom FM) and live band performances from Joy Dadi dancers.

Some of the artistes who rocked the stage were Jupiter, sensational Dem Tings and a host of others.

The event also attracted a number of radio personalities from some of the radio stations in the capital.

At the event, the company rewarded some of its customers with a lot of give-aways, including Joy Dadi branded T-shirts, products, caps, irons, among other things.

They were also given the opportunity to sample products such as Joy Dadi, Joy Twedee Ginger, Joy Dadi Lemon, among others. The event was powered by Adom FM.