Alexandra Township Remembers Hugh Masekela

Late jazz legend and activist Hugh Masekela carried an undying love for the African continent, mourners attending his memorial service in Alexandra, South Africa, said on Friday.

It forms part of series of events celebrating the life of Bra Hugh, as he was affectionately known.

He died last week Tuesday after battling with prostate cancer. Artists, friends and residents of Alexandra Township packed the local hall.

Bra Hugh once lived in the area and went to school here, according to reports by enca.com.

Some of his peers who were part of the Union of South Africa Band in the 1950s said, “Bra Hugh was always busy.”

Hugh Masekela lived in exile for 30 years during apartheid which sparked his passion for the continent. Another public memorial service was held in Soweto on Sunday.

He will be buried in a private funeral as per his wishes at a date still to be determined.

Sowetanlive.co.za also reported that Bra Hugh Masekela found love in his final days. Friends‚ family and fans of the legendary musician gathered at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus to pay tribute to the star.

During her speech‚ Bra Hugh’s sister, Barbara Masekela, acknowledged his children and the women who showered him with the love over the years.

Barbara introduced a woman named Nomsa Manaka, who stole Bra Hugh’s heart during his final days to mourners by asking her to stand up in the packed auditorium.

“In his final days, he met another beautiful woman and he was devoted to her‚ and she was devoted to him to the end.”

Barbara also spoke fondly about how her brother fought fiercely till the end and had been training them for the past year to be strong.

“In his mind, he never accepted the thought that he was going to die. He believed that he was going to get better and live forever,” she added.

The iconic musician‚ who touched the lives of millions of people across the world and fought bravely against apartheid, succumbed to prostate cancer after he was diagnosed in 2008.