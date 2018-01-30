CONFIRMED: Zylofon Media To Officially Sign Shatta Wale Onto Its Record Label Tomorrow

Zylofon Music, the music wing of entertainment company, Zylofon Media will be singing and unveiling dance hall artiste Shatta Wale on to its record label tomorrow, January 31, 2018.

The unveiling will take place at the company's head office at East Legon.

The Shatta Movement boss will be joining Stonebwoy, Becca, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing, Obibini who were signed on the record label last year.

Shatta Wale (real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah), is one of the biggest dance hall artiste in Ghana.

After stepping the threshold of the music industry in the early 2000's, Shatta Wale (formerly Bandana) went on a hiatus until he bounced back in 2013 with 'Dancehall King' which won him the Artiste of the Year at the 2014 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

He has since his comeback produced a lot of hit songs like 'Kakai,' 'Mahama Paper,' 'Ayoo,' 'Taking Over,' among others.

About Zylofon Media

Zylofon Media Company Limited is limited liability company duly registered and incorporated in Ghana by the company's Act of 1963 (ACT 179).

They are a multimedia entertainment company established to supply profitable, acceptable, audio and visual entertainment to diverse domestic and international consumers.

Apart from its music activities, it also has a movie making wing among other creative arts sects.

Recently, the company launched a fund for creative artists and a digital platform for creative people to monitise their creative works.