Trinity Edition of Kenkey Fest Slated For March 3

The third edition of The Kenkey Festival has been slated for March 3, 2018.

The event which brings the largest gathering of Kenkey lovers to the Kenkey Headquarters of Ghana, is all set for the biggest food showdown in Ghana.

Nominated as the Most Promising Event of the Year at the Ghana Event Awards, The Kenkey Festival will be taking a new twist and dimension as it partners with the National Commission on Culture this year.

With a much promising entertaining event, this year's event will have patrons enjoying music from top and upcoming acts. Comedy lovers won't be left out as well as poetry lovers.

Obonu FM is the official media partner of The Kenkey Festival 2018 with support from Amanie FM, Ga Mashie TV, BoudaOnline.Com and FocusGh Online

