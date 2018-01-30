Lion OF Judah - Kingstan ft. Ima Brown

Nigerian born exceptional songwriter and international gospel singer; Kingstanushers in the new year with the video of his hit song, titled: "Lion of Judah".

The song 'LION OF JUDAH’ which featured songstress Ima Brown, was released late last year and has since become an anthem on the lips of many and personal favorite on many playlist.

The much awaited video to the song which was shot in two locations in lagos Nigeria is now ready to bless and inspire you.

The Video was shot by director FLEX .

Embed code:

