Wizkid, Davido, Toofan others nominated for 3 Music 'AfricanAct Award'

Names of the nominees for the first ever 3 Music Awards has been released.

3 Music and TV 3 Network, organisers of the annual 3 Music Awards on Friday, Jan 26 launched the awards scheme that aim to projects Ghanaian acts and African music.

For the first time, 3 Music Awards will reward fans of various music acts for their continuous support. With the new category introduction "Fan Army Of The Year," supporters will have the chance to also enjoy plaques for their chants and controversies throughout the year, all in support of their favourite act.

Whereas the list of categories of the 3 Music Awards is quite the normal, one of Ghana's favourite group 4x4 failed to make it to the "Group Of the Year" category.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Ebony, and fast-rising Northern act Macassio made the list.

Sarkodie grabbed spots at "Male Act Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," "Music Video Of The Year," "Hiplife/hip Act Of The Year," while his album "" also booked a seat at the "Album Of The Year" category where he will be competing with the likes of Stonebwoy (Epistles Of Mama), Daddy Lumba (Enko Den), MzVee (DaaVee), Medikal (Disturbation), Becca (Unveiling) and Fancy Gadam's The Mujahid.

The launch of the 3 Music Awards saw performances from Patapaa, NanaYaa, KiDi, Kuami Eugene and Highlife artiste Kumi Guitar who all grabbed spots on the nomination list.

See the Full list below:

MALE ACT OF THE YEAR

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

Kidi

Fancy Gadam

Joe Mettle

Kuame Eugene

FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR

Ebony Reigns

Becca

Joyce Blessing

Adina

MzVee

Sista Afia

GROUP OF THE YEAR

VVIP

Wutah

Galaxy

R2Bees

Keche

BREAKOUT ACT OF THE YEAR

KiDi

Patapaa

King Promise

Kuami Eugene

Kurl Songx

Maccassio

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Highest by Sarkodie

Enko Den – Daddy Lumba

DaaVee by MzVee

Medikal – Disturbation

Unveiling – Becca

The Mujahid – Fancy Gadam

SONG OF THE YEAR

Ayoo – Shatta Wale

My name – Stonebwoy

Sponsor – Ebony

Pain Killer – Sarkodie feat. Runtown

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie

Bo no ni – Joe Mettle feat Luigi McClean

Angela – Kuame Eugene

Odo – Kidi

Oh yeah – King Promise

Confessions – Kofi Kinaata

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

One Corner by Patapaa

Taking Over by Shatta Wale feat SM Militants

Confessions – Kofi Kinaata

Ladder – Lil Win

Bronya – Wutah

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz

Be my Woman – Manifest feat Mi Casa

Sunshine by Joey B

Dream – Kumi Guitar

Respek – Captain Planet

Makoma – Pappy Kojo

Ko-jo Cue, Shaker – Pen & Paper

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

Ras Kuuku

Samini

Ebony Reigns

Shatta Wale

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie

E.L

Guru

Medikal

M.anifest

Yaa Pono

Flowking stone

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

Lil Win

Nana Yaa

Kumi Guitar

Wutah

Daddy Lumba

Becca

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

Piesie Esther

Patience Nyarko

Joyce Blessing

Joe Mettle

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Taking Over by Shatta Wale feat. Captan, Addi Self & Joint 77 (SM Militants)

Pain Killer by Sarkodie feat. Runtown

My Baby by Magnom feat. Joey B

Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie

Bo Noo Ni (No One Else) by Joe Mettle feat. Luigi Maclean

Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx feat Sarkodie

Tonight – R2bees feat Wizkid

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Slim

DJ Andy Dosty

DJ Vyrusky

Vision DJ

DJ Mic Smith

DJ Wobete

DJ Kaxtro

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

Bhim Nation

Eliens

M.anifans

Sark Nation

Gadam Nation

High-Grade Family

SM Family

BEST SOCIAL MEDIA AWARDS

BEST TWITSTAR

Reggie Rockstone

Wanlov

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Sister Derby

Manifest

Stonebwoy

MOST EVENTFUL SNAPCHAT CHANNEL

Becca

D-Black

Medikal

KiDi

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Shatta Michy

FACEBOOK STAR OF THE YEAR

Criss Waddle

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

Herty Borngreat

M.anifest

Shatta Wale

Maccassio

INSTAGRAM STAR OF THE YEAR

Joe Mettle

Sarkodie

Becca

Stonebwoy

Reggie Rockstone

MzVee

Sister Debbie

BEST GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ACT

Big Shaq (U.K)

Stormzy (U.K)

FUSE ODG

Reggie n Bollie

Juls

Kojo Funds

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Toofan (Togo)

Davido (Nigeria)

Teckno

Mayorkun

Runtown

Wizkid