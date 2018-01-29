Wizkid, Davido, Toofan others nominated for 3 Music 'AfricanAct Award'
Samcilla Baakojr
Names of the nominees for the first ever 3 Music Awards has been released.
3 Music and TV 3 Network, organisers of the annual 3 Music Awards on Friday, Jan 26 launched the awards scheme that aim to projects Ghanaian acts and African music.
For the first time, 3 Music Awards will reward fans of various music acts for their continuous support. With the new category introduction "Fan Army Of The Year," supporters will have the chance to also enjoy plaques for their chants and controversies throughout the year, all in support of their favourite act.
Whereas the list of categories of the 3 Music Awards is quite the normal, one of Ghana's favourite group 4x4 failed to make it to the "Group Of the Year" category.
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Ebony, and fast-rising Northern act Macassio made the list.
Sarkodie grabbed spots at "Male Act Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," "Music Video Of The Year," "Hiplife/hip Act Of The Year," while his album " Highest " also booked a seat at the "Album Of The Year" category where he will be competing with the likes of Stonebwoy (Epistles Of Mama), Daddy Lumba (Enko Den), MzVee (DaaVee), Medikal (Disturbation), Becca (Unveiling) and Fancy Gadam's The Mujahid.
The launch of the 3 Music Awards saw performances from Patapaa, NanaYaa, KiDi, Kuami Eugene and Highlife artiste Kumi Guitar who all grabbed spots on the nomination list.
See the Full list below:
MALE ACT OF THE YEAR Shatta Wale Stonebwoy Sarkodie Kidi Fancy Gadam Joe Mettle Kuame Eugene
FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR Ebony Reigns Becca Joyce Blessing Adina MzVee Sista Afia
GROUP OF THE YEAR VVIP Wutah Galaxy R2Bees Keche
BREAKOUT ACT OF THE YEAR KiDi Patapaa King Promise Kuami Eugene Kurl Songx Maccassio
ALBUM OF THE YEAR Highest by Sarkodie Enko Den – Daddy Lumba DaaVee by MzVee Medikal – Disturbation Unveiling – Becca The Mujahid – Fancy Gadam
SONG OF THE YEAR Ayoo – Shatta Wale My name – Stonebwoy Sponsor – Ebony Pain Killer – Sarkodie feat. Runtown Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie Bo no ni – Joe Mettle feat Luigi McClean Angela – Kuame Eugene Odo – Kidi Oh yeah – King Promise Confessions – Kofi Kinaata
VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR One Corner by Patapaa Taking Over by Shatta Wale feat SM Militants Confessions – Kofi Kinaata Ladder – Lil Win Bronya – Wutah
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz Be my Woman – Manifest feat Mi Casa Sunshine by Joey B Dream – Kumi Guitar Respek – Captain Planet Makoma – Pappy Kojo Ko-jo Cue, Shaker – Pen & Paper
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR Stonebwoy Ras Kuuku Samini Ebony Reigns Shatta Wale
HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR Sarkodie E.L Guru Medikal M.anifest Yaa Pono Flowking stone
HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR Lil Win Nana Yaa Kumi Guitar Wutah Daddy Lumba Becca
GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR Piesie Esther Patience Nyarko Joyce Blessing Joe Mettle
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Taking Over by Shatta Wale feat. Captan, Addi Self & Joint 77 (SM Militants) Pain Killer by Sarkodie feat. Runtown My Baby by Magnom feat. Joey B Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie Bo Noo Ni (No One Else) by Joe Mettle feat. Luigi Maclean Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx feat Sarkodie Tonight – R2bees feat Wizkid
DJ OF THE YEAR DJ Slim DJ Andy Dosty DJ Vyrusky Vision DJ DJ Mic Smith DJ Wobete DJ Kaxtro
FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR Bhim Nation Eliens M.anifans Sark Nation Gadam Nation High-Grade Family SM Family
BEST SOCIAL MEDIA AWARDS
BEST TWITSTAR
Reggie Rockstone
Wanlov
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Sister Derby
Manifest
Stonebwoy
MOST EVENTFUL SNAPCHAT CHANNEL
Becca
D-Black
Medikal
KiDi
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Shatta Michy
FACEBOOK STAR OF THE YEAR
Criss Waddle
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie
Herty Borngreat
M.anifest
Shatta Wale
Maccassio
INSTAGRAM STAR OF THE YEAR
Joe Mettle
Sarkodie
Becca
Stonebwoy
Reggie Rockstone
MzVee
Sister Debbie
BEST GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ACT
Big Shaq (U.K)
Stormzy (U.K)
FUSE ODG
Reggie n Bollie
Juls
Kojo Funds
AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Toofan (Togo)
Davido (Nigeria)
Teckno
Mayorkun
Runtown
Wizkid