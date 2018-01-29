modernghana logo

9 hours ago

Wizkid, Davido, Toofan others nominated for 3 Music 'AfricanAct Award'

Samcilla Baakojr
Names of the nominees for the first ever 3 Music Awards has been released.

3 Music and TV 3 Network, organisers of the annual 3 Music Awards on Friday, Jan 26 launched the awards scheme that aim to projects Ghanaian acts and African music.

For the first time, 3 Music Awards will reward fans of various music acts for their continuous support. With the new category introduction "Fan Army Of The Year," supporters will have the chance to also enjoy plaques for their chants and controversies throughout the year, all in support of their favourite act.

Whereas the list of categories of the 3 Music Awards is quite the normal, one of Ghana's favourite group 4x4 failed to make it to the "Group Of the Year" category.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Ebony, and fast-rising Northern act Macassio made the list.

1292018110245 sarkodie

Sarkodie grabbed spots at "Male Act Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," "Music Video Of The Year," "Hiplife/hip Act Of The Year," while his album " Highest " also booked a seat at the "Album Of The Year" category where he will be competing with the likes of Stonebwoy (Epistles Of Mama), Daddy Lumba (Enko Den), MzVee (DaaVee), Medikal (Disturbation), Becca (Unveiling) and Fancy Gadam's The Mujahid.

The launch of the 3 Music Awards saw performances from Patapaa, NanaYaa, KiDi, Kuami Eugene and Highlife artiste Kumi Guitar who all grabbed spots on the nomination list.

See the Full list below:

MALE ACT OF THE YEAR
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie
Kidi
Fancy Gadam
Joe Mettle
Kuame Eugene

FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR
Ebony Reigns
Becca
Joyce Blessing
Adina
MzVee
Sista Afia

GROUP OF THE YEAR
VVIP
Wutah
Galaxy
R2Bees
Keche

BREAKOUT ACT OF THE YEAR
KiDi
Patapaa
King Promise
Kuami Eugene
Kurl Songx
Maccassio

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Highest by Sarkodie
Enko Den – Daddy Lumba
DaaVee by MzVee
Medikal – Disturbation
Unveiling – Becca
The Mujahid – Fancy Gadam

SONG OF THE YEAR
Ayoo – Shatta Wale
My name – Stonebwoy
Sponsor – Ebony
Pain Killer – Sarkodie feat. Runtown
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie
Bo no ni – Joe Mettle feat Luigi McClean
Angela – Kuame Eugene
Odo – Kidi
Oh yeah – King Promise
Confessions – Kofi Kinaata

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR
One Corner by Patapaa
Taking Over by Shatta Wale feat SM Militants
Confessions – Kofi Kinaata
Ladder – Lil Win
Bronya – Wutah

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz
Be my Woman – Manifest feat Mi Casa
Sunshine by Joey B
Dream – Kumi Guitar
Respek – Captain Planet
Makoma – Pappy Kojo
Ko-jo Cue, Shaker – Pen & Paper

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR
Stonebwoy
Ras Kuuku
Samini
Ebony Reigns
Shatta Wale

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR
Sarkodie
E.L
Guru
Medikal
M.anifest
Yaa Pono
Flowking stone

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR
Lil Win
Nana Yaa
Kumi Guitar
Wutah
Daddy Lumba
Becca

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR
Piesie Esther
Patience Nyarko
Joyce Blessing
Joe Mettle

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Taking Over by Shatta Wale feat. Captan, Addi Self & Joint 77 (SM Militants)
Pain Killer by Sarkodie feat. Runtown
My Baby by Magnom feat. Joey B
Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie
Bo Noo Ni (No One Else) by Joe Mettle feat. Luigi Maclean
Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx feat Sarkodie
Tonight – R2bees feat Wizkid

DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Slim
DJ Andy Dosty
DJ Vyrusky
Vision DJ
DJ Mic Smith
DJ Wobete
DJ Kaxtro

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR
Bhim Nation
Eliens
M.anifans
Sark Nation
Gadam Nation
High-Grade Family
SM Family

BEST SOCIAL MEDIA AWARDS

BEST TWITSTAR
Reggie Rockstone
Wanlov
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Sister Derby
Manifest
Stonebwoy

MOST EVENTFUL SNAPCHAT CHANNEL
Becca
D-Black
Medikal
KiDi
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Shatta Michy

FACEBOOK STAR OF THE YEAR
Criss Waddle
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie
Herty Borngreat
M.anifest
Shatta Wale
Maccassio

INSTAGRAM STAR OF THE YEAR
Joe Mettle
Sarkodie
Becca
Stonebwoy
Reggie Rockstone
MzVee
Sister Debbie

BEST GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ACT
Big Shaq (U.K)
Stormzy (U.K)
FUSE ODG
Reggie n Bollie
Juls
Kojo Funds

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Toofan (Togo)
Davido (Nigeria)
Teckno
Mayorkun
Runtown
Wizkid

