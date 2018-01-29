Gospel Artistes Are Not Accorded The Necessary Respect In The Industry - Nacee Laments

Gospel music producer and singer, Nana Osei, suspects a deliberate attempt to downplay the image of the industry, simply because of lack of interest in the work of Gospel artistes.

Known in the music industry as Nacee, the musician described as unfair, the absence of a Gospel song in the list of top 20 most played songs on radio in 2017 released by the Musicians Union of Ghana ( MUSIGA) early this year.

He Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz “sometimes some of these things happen and they want to kind of bring the image of Gospel music down”.

“It shows clearly that people are not so much in love with Christians or what Gospel musicians are doing,” he stated.

The ‘Boyz Boyz’ hitmaker thought that artistes of other genres are always given precedence over Gospel acts. This he described as “not fair”.

He lamented on the system of unequal payments by event organizers and cited it as a reason why the Gospel industry does not seem to be able to compete squarely with secular artistes.

“How can we do enough, when you are not paying us enough,” he asked.

He blamed the menace on the notion that all Gospel or Christian related arts must be performed for free.

Nacee insisted that Gospel musicians put in as much financial efforts and work in the production of their work just as secular acts do, thus no reason to be treated less.