Video: Shatta Wale Showers GHC50 notes on Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe For Defeating Fernando David Saucedo

King of Ghana Dancehall Music, Shatta Wale, last Saturday virtually brought the Bukom Boxing Arena to a standstill with his plenty cash.

Wale, who has claimed on many occasions that he is the richest musician in Ghana, brought out a pile of GHC50 notes and started spraying them on Emmanuel Tagoe after he beat his Argentine contender, Fernando David Saucedo.

Emmanuel Tagoe was being interviewed when he started showering praises on the dancehall king.

His action seems to have moved Shatta Wale who decided to spend such large sum on him.

Others around them were seen busily picking up the notes and dipping them into their pockets.

Tagoe then interrupted his interview and begged Shatta to give the rest of the notes to him.

When the cash was handed over to him, ‘Game Boy’ opened his boxer shot and drop the money in there.

Emmanuel Tagoe the ‘Game boy’ gained victory over Saucedo, thereby defending his IBO lightweight belt by stopping the Argentine boxer in round 10.