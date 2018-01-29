Mysterious Rock Found In Ojobi, Central Region, Not Moving To Accra - Tourism Minister

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture has assured that the mysterious rock that has been discovered in Gomoa-Ojobi in the Central region will not be moved to Accra.

Madam Catherine Afeku refuted reports suggesting her Ministry was planning to move the rock from its current location to Accra.

The huge granite stone, discovered in November last year, gained national attention because of a cross and three lines of ropes on it.

The black and white 'miracle' granite stone with its brown and red cross colour, according to reports, releases a fragrance when water is poured on the cross.

There had been reports that the Tourism, Arts and Tourism Ministry will be moving the stone to Accra. This, according to reports, has angered the chiefs and people of the area.

Answering a question on the issue during a Meeting the Press encounter at the Ministry of Information, Madam Catherine Afeku said the reports are false.

The Minister said they only moved the mysterious rock from the discovery site because of the explosions there to a safe place.

The Ministry, she added, will develop the site and conducted a further geological test on the rock before it will be opened to tourists from across the world.

