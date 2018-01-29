Government To Build State Hotels To Boost Local Tourism - Minister

The government has revealed that plans are far advanced to build 'Akwaaba' hotels to boost local tourism.

These hotels, according to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, which will be affordable, will help Ghanaians develop an interest in domestic tourism.

Madam Catherine Afeku made the plans known at the Meet The Press event at the Ministry of Tourism in Accra on Monday.

According to her, the construction of the Akwaaba hotels is part of several initiatives by the government to boost the country's tourism industry.

The affordable hotels, she said, will be built in partnership with the private sector.

Madam Afeku revealed that the government will provide the land while the private sector will provide the funds for the construction of the hotels.

Although she did not disclose how many of the hotels will be constructed or where they will be built, the Minister said some persons have already expressed interest in the initiative.

When the projects are completed, "low patronage of local tourism will be a thing of the past," she promised.

The sector Minister also said her Ministry has already secured a television license to commence a tourism channel to help promote local tourism. She said her Ministry will support the private sector to launch and operate the channel.

The Ministry, she said, will construct a Cocoa Museum, develop the Tema Golf Club, build an iconic Tower in Tema to indicate the centre of the world and also establish a call centre to handle enquiries/queries about Ghana's tourism.

Madam Catherine Afeku highlighted some achievements her Ministry has chalked within the 11 months that she assumed office.

These include facilitating the commencement of the Marine Drive project, commissioning of the Gushegu Smock Village, rehabilitation of Paa Grant's grave as well as the outdooring of over 30 tourism ambassadors.

Veteran Musician, Daddy Lumba and actor Agya Koo, who are tourism ambassadors, the Minister revealed, are set to launch mobile television platforms for mobile phones - Daddy Lumba TV and Agya Koo TV - respectively.

She also said her Ministry has kick-started the 'See Ghana, East, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana' initiative to promote the consumption of local products.

The Toursim, Arts and Culture Minister also thanked the World Bank for giving the sector a grant of $50 million to develop the sector.