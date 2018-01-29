Hannah Tetteh's Daughter Releases Stunning Photo To Celebrate 23 Years In Style

Carla-Simone Tetteh-Kpodar, daughter of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hannah Tetteh turned 23 last week and she had a blast celebrating the day.

Carla-Simone, the first child of the former minister, currently lives in Northampton, Massachusets in the United States where she is studying Government major with a concentration in International Relations at the Smith College.

She hopes to become a lawyer just like her mother and dreams of having her own business franchise as well. Apart from schooling, she also runs a fashion and style blog.