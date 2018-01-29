Shatta Wale, Kuame Eugene, Kidi, Others For 3Music Awards

Nominations for the inaugural 3Music Awards were released on Friday, January 26, 2018 at a ceremony held on the rooftop of Electroland's head office, Ring Road Accra.

Among some of the current reigning musicians who got nominations are Shatta Wale, Kidi, Fancy Gadam, Kuame Eugene, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and Stonebwoy, who are competing for male act of the year category.

Ebony Reigns, Becca, Joyce Blessing, Adina, Mzvee, Sista Afia and Nana Yaa also got nominated in the female act of the year aside other categories.

'One Corner' crooner Patapaa picked two nominations in the viral song of the year and breakout act of the year categories. But his 'One Corner' missed out in the song of the year category to 'Ayoo' by Shatta Wale, 'My Name' by Stonebwoy, 'Sponsor' by Ebony Reigns, 'Pain Killer' by Sarkodie, 'Total Cheat' by Fancy Gadam, 'Bo No Ni' by Joe Mettle, 'Angela' by Kuame Eugene, 'Odo' by Kidi, 'Oh Yeah' by King Promise and 'Confessions' by Kofi Kinaata.

Other artistes like Joey B, Kumi Guitar, Captain Planet , Pappy Kojo, Kojo Cue, Lil Shaker, Ras Kuku, Medikal, Samini, Manifest, Wutah, Maccassio and D Black all got nominations.

VVIP faces Wutah, Galaxy, R2bees and Keche in the group of the year category. Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini and Ras Kuku are also battling it out with Ebony Reigns, the only female act in the reggae dancehall act of the year category.

The 3Music Awards is being organised by 3Music, in collaboration with TV3 and Ark Event Management, to honour deserving music talents in Ghana.

The Friday nomination party was attended by a number of showbiz names and had performances from Kumi Guitar, Patapaa, Kuame Eugene, Kidi and Nana Yaa.

According to organizers, the song of the year category is the topmost award which will not only go to the act/group whose voices are heard on the song but recognises the songwriter, producer, sound engineer and or mixer as well.

There is also the fan army of the year category which will reward the best artiste fan groups within the year and best social media will reward best social media use by talents across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.