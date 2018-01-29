I Make More Money From Village Shows Than In Accra– Koo Ntakra

Koforidua-based rapper Isaac Akuffo, popularly known in showbiz as Koo Ntakra, claims that there is more money in having shows in the villages than there is in the cities.

Koo Ntakra, in an interview on Showbiz927 on 3FM 92.7, hosted by Nana Addo, stated that organisers in the villages are willing to pay huge sums of money to put an up-and-coming artistes like himself on the bill to perform than would be offered in the cities.

The 'Nobody' hitmaker, therefore, advised his fellow artistes, especially those in the cities, not to say no to offers from the villages for shows because it is much more profitable.

The ‘King of Kofcity’ claimed that he is the “best rapper in Eastern Region no doubt, and I will surely lead them to the dreamland.”

Koo Ntakra asked his fans to support and pray for him as he is signed to a new record label. He has released a new album 'KOK' which featured artistes like Dr Cryme, Edem, among others.