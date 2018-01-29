Veep Bawumia & Samira 'Chop' Love On London Street

It is definitely not an ideal situation for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and wife Samira Bawumia to walk the streets of Accra showing off how much they love each other while working in Ghana.

So it's no wonder the couple wanted to keep it close as they took some time off in London, UK. The vice president was in London, UK, where he took a medical leave with his wife.

A video and photos of them walking the Oxford Street in London went viral over the weekend on various Ghanaian social media platforms.

Both of them were clad in black winter jackets and a pair of trousers to match. But Samira, who was once a beauty contestant and lifestyle TV presenter, added a twist to blend the colours with her red handbag to match her headgear.

Their body language clearly suggests they couldn't get enough of each other as they enjoyed their time out there.

The vice president, indeed, couldn’t keep his hands off his 'golden girl' while they pulled off one of their romantic moments, perhaps ahead of Valentine's Day.

They held hands most of the time in their photos and in the video it almost seemed like they didn't expect anyone to notice who they are, following their comments after one Ghanaian, Christian Asante, approached them.

The two lovebirds met in May 2003 and got married nine months later in February 2004. Their first daughter was born in December 2004, and she is called Nadia. They are currently blessed with four children.

It's been 15 years of friendship and marriage and their love for each other keeps growing from the look of things. In October 2017, she took to social media to express how much she loves him when he celebrated his birthday.

“Happy Birthday My Sweetheart! May you continue to be a blessing to our family and our dear nation Ghana. The kids and I love you very much,” she said.