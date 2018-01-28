My Zylofon dream, better and more secure - Sammy Flex

Public Relations Office of Zylofon Music Sammy Flex has stated that what puts their latest initiative My Zylofon Dream and Zylofon Cash above its competitors is the paying system and security it offers.

At the launch of the website Friday, January 26, 2018, at the zylofon head office in Accra, Sammy mentioned that with My Zylofon Dream and Zylofon Cash subscriber will face no difficulty at all in redeeming their returns on the creative piece uploaded on the site. He explained that others competitors offering the same service do not have an officer stationed in Ghana, therefore, paying of interest become cumbersome in most cases.

Sammy added that there is much ease and security with My Zylofon Dream and Cash because there are offices dotted across the country and this heightens safety and ease of redeeming on creative work successfully uploaded onto the website.

HOW MY ZYLOFON DREAM WORKS

To successfully sign up for My Zylofon Dream, first visit www.zylofonmedia.com then click my zylofon dream tab clearly displayed on site. This takes you to where you can sign up for My Zylofon Dream. Click the sign-up button and provide your details.

HOW TO UPLOAD CONTENT

Walk into any zylofon office and purchase a scratch card for 300 cedis, sign in to your account and choose the desired category where you want to upload your content. Each card purchased allows users to upload 3 content at any time in any of the art categories provided.

Maximum file size users can upload is 2 gig and will be paid 0.02 passes per every interaction on the site.

Clive Kwame Ofosuhene, IT coordinator, Zylofon Dream, revealed that although the site is not hackproof measure have been put in place to protect the subscriber’s interest.

Source: Nii Ayi Mensah Lartey