Music Duo, Dobble, Not Sure Of Coming Back Together – Paa Kwesi Reveals

The Ghanaian Music industry for some time now as suffered the fall and break up of group, one would wonder what the cause may be.

Dobble was a music group in Ghana made of Paa Kwesi and Enwai.

The sensational group enjoyed huge success in the music and entertainment industry, the group couldn't stand for long but to collapse.

With both artist parting ways, to pursue solo careers, Paa kwesi of Dobble fame in an interview on Bohye 93.5fm, a Kumasi-based radio station hinted that there's a possibility of him and his former colleague working on a featuring or a collaboration but not too sure of coming back together as a group.

The ‘Christie’ hitmaker went on to say the come back of the group hasn't crossed his mind, because for now he is enjoying his solo career as a high life artist.

The artist also expressed sincere pain and rubbished news headline and article published by Zionfelix.net stating he is suffering in the music industry as a solo artist.

According to Paa Kwesi, he is not suffering as that ‘false’ report suggesting that he is suffering.

I’m very okay, poised to release songs this year and for Obrafour to call on me, on his project makes me more fulfilled as a high life artist,” he said.

Paa Kwasi is working on his new project for 2018.