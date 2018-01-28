Nana Boroo Set To Drop New Hit Single “Broken Heart” Ft. Sarkodie Tomorrow

Hiplife act, Nana Boroo, known in private life as Nana Osei Bonsu, is set to release a new song ‘Broken heart’ featuring award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

The ‘Aha yede’ hitmaker for some time now has been off the music scene working on collaborations with some top Ghanaian and African acts in anticipation of his album set for release later this year.

The song will be released officially on Monday on all digital platforms and top websites all over Africa.

His music was selected as the official music from Ghana for world cup 2010 in South Africa. Nana Boroo has performed on many platforms including the launch of 2010 world cup in Ghana.