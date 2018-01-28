Padmaavat, Den of Thieves, Jumanji Premieres At Watch & Dine Cinema

Quite a great time to be a movie lover in Ghana and especially Kumasi as the country’s premium cinema that offers luxury at affordable cost Watch & Dine Cinema premieres a number of the most sought after box office movies this weekend.

Starting the movie weekend from Friday January 26 through to February 1 2018, Watch & Dine Cinema has added to its list of movies the most sought after Bollywood film Padmaavat which has already generated a lot of attention in India with reviews all over the BBC.

Padmaavat which premieres on Saturday at 6:30pm and 9:30pm is the first 3D Indian movie to be shown in West Africa.

It will again show on Sunday at 3:30pm and 6:30pm

Set in 1303 AD medieval India, Padmaavat is the story of honor, valor and obsession.

A drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Deepika Padukone stars as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

The movie is based on the epic poem Padmavat (1540) by Malik Muhammad Jayasi and narrates the story of Padmavati, a Rajput queen who committed jauhar (self-immolation) to protect herself from Khilji.

Other movies to look out for at the Watch & Dine Cinema include Jumanji which features Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson. The movie which has sold over 666.2 million USD in cinema sales remains one of the most requested movies hence the decision by Watch & Dine Cinema to have it premiered all throughout the week.

Also showing is Den of Thieves; a gritty crime saga which follows the lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Dept. and the state's most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank.

Other movies showing include Maze Runner.

Located at the Kumasi City Mall, Watch & Dine Cinema boasts of four executive state-of-the-art movie theatres, all fitted with deluxe furnishing and superior acoustics and image projection.

A concept which is an outright novelty worldwide, Watch & Dine Cinema features a delightful fusion of the comfort and coziness of a plush movie theatre, with the pleasures of nourishment derived from a good restaurant or eatery. All four screens at the cinema are 3D and projections are made with High Definition imaging equipment.

Although opened already and enjoying huge patronage, the grand commission of the world class edifice is scheduled for February 10, 2018.