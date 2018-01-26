MzVee, Kuami Eugene, Nii Funny, Others To Perform At Tomorrow's Tagoe-Saucedo IBO Bout

Musicians MzVee, Kuami Eugene and Nii Funny are among a list of acts billed to perform at Saturday’s International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight bout.

The bout - “Defend to Glory” - will be a showdown between IBO lightweight champion, Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe and his Argentine challenger, Fernando Saucedo.

The three musicians and others are expected to take turns to thrill the huge patrons who will throng the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra for the bout.

The Game Boy won the IBO title on December 3, 2016, at the Bukom Arena after stopping Mzonke Fana of South Africa, improving his professional record to 27 wins and one defeat.

The Ghanaian has previously had stints with the WBA International and WBO Africa titles.

Fernando Saucedo’s record is his biggest credential aside his global rating. The Argentine has won 61 bouts, lost three and drawn three.

Mr Samuel Anim Addo, CEO of BabyJet Promotions, organisers of the bout, during a press conference announced that the undercard of the Tagoe-Saucedo bill includes a 10-round WBO Africa Welterweight Championship between Dodzi Kemeh and hard-hitting Tanzanian Mwinyi Mzengera.

Boxer Daniel Lartey will engage Daniel Aduku over 12 rounds for the National Super Welterweight Title Championship while Albert Mensah will face Charles Tetteh in a Welterweight contest.

Also on the night, Michael Pappoe will face Enoch Lamptey while Theophilus Tetteh will engage a yet to be named opponent in a six-round Super Bantamweight contest.