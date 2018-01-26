Photo: Meet Girl In Eduman 'Kitchen Stool Sextape'

A photo of a young girl believed to be the lady in what has become known as the 'kitchen stool sextape' has surfaced on social media.

The 19-year-old final year student of Odoben Senior High School in the Central Region, was captured in a leaked video while having a sexual encounter with Robert Sepey, Headteacher of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School, her former school.

From the video, the sexual encounter was consensual because they could be seen tilting the camera towards their direction when they changed position from the bed onto the famous kitchen stool.

Priscilla, who was said to be 18 years at the time the incident occurred last year, reportedly said the Headmaster was her boyfriend at the time rubbishing initial reports of rape.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has relieved Mr. Robert Sepey of his duties and instituted a probe into his behaviour.